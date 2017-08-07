After unveiling an unbelievably extensive, 40-song track list back in May, Chris Brown has been relatively lowkey in terms of music releases since then. Breezy just dropped off his latest track, “Pills And Automobiles”, and the feature list for this song is pretty stacked. The song includes three artists who have been hot this year all the way into the summertime: Yo Gotti, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Kodak Black.

He is most likely gearing up for his next full-length release, Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which we do not have many details on as of right now. His 2017 smash hit, “Privacy” has gone gold, and his single with Usher and Gucci Mane “Party” went platinum, so Breezy has a great momentum to ride into his next album drop.

Listen to the track on iTunes here, or on Spotify below!