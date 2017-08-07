New Video: “Regrets” By Smokepurpp (Prod. By Sonny Digital and Shot By Cole Bennett)

Smokepurpp just dropped a fire new visual for his track “”Regrets”, which is produced by Sonny Digital.

The video is directed by Cole Bennett, an undeniable favorite that numerous artists confidently hand over their trust to for their latest visuals. The music video for “Regrets” takes the viewer on a trippy journey with Smokepurpp as he is sipping and rapping the banger.

The rapper just confirmed on his Instagram that his upcoming project, DEADSTAR, is finished and on it’s way. He also just dropped a new track titled “Streets Love Me” featuring Juicy J. You can listen to the track and also watch the “Regrets” video below.