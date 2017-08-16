Chris Brown’s documentary Welcome to My Life was in limited theaters this summer and now the film is available on iTunes.

A clip was used from the documentary for promotional purposes of the film where Chris Brown speaks about the night that he physically assaulted Rihanna in a brutal nature almost 10 years ago.

From Chris’s side of the story, he explains that Rihanna looked through his phone and found a text from another woman. Tempers flared then things spiraled out of control to physical abuse.

I hit her with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip and when I saw it I was in shock, like ‘F*ck! Why the hell did I hit her like that?’ So, from there she just spit in my face and it enraged me even more. it’s a real-on fight in the car. We’re driving in the street. I’m like ‘Yo, we’re trippin’. What the f*ck? Like, what are we doing?’ She’s trying to grab for my phone to throw it out the window. So, she grabs my nuts, when she [did] that, I bit her arm. Because I was still trying to drive. It was a petty stupid fight.

Chris explained since he was unfaithful in the past, there were severe trust issues.

“She hated me,” he said. “After that I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights. It would be verbal fights, physical fights as well, mutual sides.” He added, “We would fight each other. She would hit me and I would hit her. It never was okay.”

View the video below to watch for yourself and comment your thoughts.