Today in Source News Flash: In newest video drop off of his latest album SHINE, Wale goes on a vacation to the beach alongside Dua Lipa, WizKid and Major Lazer. The colorful visual will give you all the right summer feels.

Another video drop today comes from A$AP Mob. “Feels So Good” is the third single off Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, following “Wrong” with Rocky and Ferg; and “RAF” with Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Frank Ocean.

Chance The Rapper teamed up with Jamila Woods for her latest visual for “LSD.” From outdoor water activities to taking dips in the water, Jamila Woods and Chance The Rapper give their ode to Lake Shore Drive.

We finally know the date for The Weeknd collaboration with PUMA on new XO collection. The collaboration will be available online and in select retailers worldwide on August 24.

Joey Bada$$ collaborated with PONY (“Product of New York”) brand on their latest campaign. In addition to appearing on their advertisement, the rapper also designed a low-key shoe silhouette “Topstar.”

Senior communications adviser Hope Hicks will likely take on the role of White House communications director, according to two sources inside the White House and one outside.

In anticipation for the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather which is due to take place on August 26th, we now know what the official fight poster looks like. A graffiti artist out of California, Tristan Eaton, took to Facebook Live last night to show the printing process and officially unveil the artwork. Check out the final product below: