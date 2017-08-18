Cardi B teased the Spanish version of “Bodak Yellow” at the Dominican Day Parade.
She even posted up a picture in the studio with the featured artist, Messiah.
She released the full Latin mix of her high-charting single today along with the reason why she did it:
A lot of my family members on my dad side of the family don’t understand English .I wanted to make them proud ,Sooooo I did BODAK YELLOW IN SPANISH !!I also love Spanish music !!!
Press play above to hear Cardi making money moves in Spanish.
Ok sooo here it is GUYS ! On ITUNES NOW !!! Soon every where !!BODAK YELLOW IN SPANISH ft @messiahgram .A lot of my family members on my dad side of the family don't understand English .I wanted to make them proud ,Sooooo I did BODAK YELLOW IN SPANISH !!I also love Spanish music !!!😎😎😎😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️COP NOW …what you guys think !!