Meek Mill has been arrested for recklessly driving his dirt bike through the streets of Harlem.

The NYPD DCPI reports that Meek was seen on Instagram live yesterday riding his bike without a helmet, violating traffic laws, and recklessly endangering the community. He’s being held at the 34th precinct before being transferred downtown for arraignment.

There’s no telling whether or not Meek got arrested before or after recording his performance for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was slate to air tonight. But most importantly, the Philly rapper is on a 6-year probation and has been doing a good job staying out of trouble up until now. #FreeMeek