Tomorrow is the big day. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will duke it out on in Las Vegas in the superfight of the century.

What’s cooler is that the winner of Saturday’s fight will receive a “Money Belt” from the WBC.

The money belt, according to CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein will have more than 3,000 jewels and is wrapped in Italian alligator skin.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s Face Off At Their Final Press Conference Courtesy of Kendrick Johnson of KendrickMedia.com



So who will win this huge fight beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday live on Showtime PPV?

Floyd Mayweather likes his chances.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. At the end of the day you will see the results,” Mayweather said. “This fight won’t go the distance. Remember that, no matter what his coach say. His coach can’t fight for him. When it comes down to it, it comes down to the two fighters. I just said what I said (about winning by knockout). This is how I feel.

“I say I guarantee it won’t go the distance. He says it’s not going the distance. I say it’s not going the distance. So it’s obvious we going to come out from the opening bell and drop bombs.”

This site says Mayweather prefers to go the distance and doesn’t typically seek knockouts. You can expect several rounds on Saturday.”

So who wins it all? “The winner of this fight has bragging rights for a very long time,” says social critic Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have talked long enough and folks spent their $100! Let’s get it on ya’ll. Enough talking. Let’s get it! The popular opinion is Floyd Mayweather winning, but as we learned from the biblical parable of David and Goliath, David was slept on. This is so reminiscent of Apollo Creed hand picking Rocky Balboa, the character played by Sylvester Stallone; except it is more money involved this time. Simply put, Conor McGregor has something to prove.”

That said, Conor McGregor is sticking with his knockout prediction.

“Floyd can talk about whatever he wants to talk about,” said McGregor. He can talk any kind of trash he wants, because he’s talking to the new God of boxing,” he said. “If people are overlooking my size, power and youth, they shouldn’t be. I’m very confident in those attributes. I believe I’ll knock him out early.”