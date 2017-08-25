The rapper accused of stabbing a homeless man to death on a Midtown street after claiming the victim made a pass at him pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

Nathaniel Glover, 57 — who performed under the name Kidd Creole for the iconic hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five — appeared in Supreme Court Wednesday to enter his plea while dressed in a white button-down shirt, dark slacks and a braided ponytail.

Glover told police he stabbed 55-year-old John Jolly because he was afraid of the man, who Glover claimed hit on him just before midnight on Aug. 1, authorities said. He used a knife he had attached to his forearm with rubber bands to stab Jolly twice in the chest twice near East 43rd Street and Lexington Avenue, prosecutors said.

Glover is currently being held at Rikers Island, Department of Correction records show. Watts said he’d soon be filing an application to request bail be set for his client.

A resident of Mount Hope in The Bronx, Glover was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in 1982, 1995 and 2007, police said. The 2007 arrest for was for having a knife, but the earlier incidents involved firearms, police noted.