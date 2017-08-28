Supreme has once again collaborated with classic boot maker Dr. Martens on a set of fresh new kicks, this time embroidered with a dope Sacred Heart emblem. In three subtle colorways the shoes come in black, oxblood and green.

Dressed in a vintage leather, supported by an AirWair® cushioning system and weaving in a yellow stitching along the midsole, the tried and true features of the classic Dr. Marten boot are all here. What’s unique about this particular collaborative footwear is the Sacred Heart emblem on the upper lateral of the shoe. Representing Roman Catholic devotion and Jesus Christ’s complete reverence and sacrifice for humanity, the logo not only appears cool but has a deeper meaning.

The Sacred Heart three eye shoe drops this Thursday, August 31 in NY, LA, Paris, London at Supreme flagship stores and online, while Japan will see a release on September 2.