It’s been a mild year for police brutality against African Americans in 2017 compared to what we had to endure in 2016. But of course we know that just because it has not been brought to public attention does not mean it isn’t happening altogether.

Today [August 31st], a new dashboard camera recording was released of an Atlanta officer by the name of Lt. Greg Abbott on a routine traffic stop which was later reported that the male driver was suspected to have been under the influence. During the recording a woman is heard expressing her fear of moving her hands in response to Lt. Abbott advising her to use her cell phone that was in her lap. The woman stated, “I just don’t want to put my hands down. I’m really sorry, I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops…”

Before she could finish her statement Lt. Abbott continued with, “But you’re not black. Remember we only kill black people. Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen white people get killed?”

It was reported that the actual traffic stop took place on July 10, 2016 on I-75 in Marietta, GA around 3am. The video was obtained through an open records request by the male driver’s lawyer as Lt. Abbott and the male driver prepare to settle the case in court. It is believed that Lt. Abbott meant such a statement in a joking manner in attempt to deescelate the situation and gain compliance. Nonetheless, such a statement is still unacceptable to even be joked about. Cobb County’s Chief, Mike Register, confirmed that the department has begun the process of firing Lt. Abbott.

You can watch the clip that was released below.