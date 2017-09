“New York Smitt” is Back to Tell His Story

“New York Smitt” is Back to Tell His Story

If you ever wondered what New York sounded like, listen to Smitt.

Queens native, Smitt, released the visuals to his song “NYS”, which is an abbreviation for New York Smitt. The video kicks off with a shot of what is presumably Smitt’s Queens neighborhood. As the gritty beat starts, Smitt starts to spit over it telling his story.

Press play to listen to what New York sounds like.