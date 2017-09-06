You Have to See Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding Invitations

Since Gucci Mane’s release in May 2016, him and his fiance Keyshia Ka’ior have made their way atop of the relationship goals totem pole. As they gear up for their million dollar wedding, they gave TMZ a sneak peak of what the invitations would look like and they’re impressive.

Each invitation is a mirror-inspired booklet embellished in Swarovski crystals, costing $1K each! Only 50 out of the 100 guests reportedly received an invitation, putting a $50,000 dent in the wedding budget.

The star-studded, televised event will see the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Pharrell, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Diddy, Rick Ross, Trina, Monica, Solange, and Migos. The TV series will document the couples’ lives leading up to the big day on October 17th.

The wedding is going down at the Miami Four Seasons, and you can witness this beautiful moment live on BET.