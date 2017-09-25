DJ Osyris is the reigning back-to-back Australian DMC DJ Champion after taking out the national DJ title earlier this month, successfully defending his 2016 title by unanimous decision in Melbourne. The aggressive DJing style of Osyris managed to fend off stiff competition from the eventual second placing DJ Wallzee, third-placed DJ Nikk C, joint fourth-placers Bace Kadet and DJ Cost as well as fellow Australian finalists DJ Snair (4x regional champ and 4x National Vice Champ), DJ Sandman and DJ Max Best.

Judged by an esteemed panel consisting of DJ Total Eclipse (X-Ecutioners and ITF World Champion), DJ J-Red (4x DMC World Team DMC competitor with DJ Selekt, ITF Experimental Category World Champ and Lyrical Commission DJ), DJ Perplex (3x Australian DMC Champion) and Broke (2015 Australian DMC DJ Champ and 3x regional DMC Champ), the experienced DJ Osyris was able to execute his excellent six-minute routine very well away from home turf in the high pressured environment. It represents the ninth-time an Australian DJ has won multiple DMC national titles following on from DJ KC, DJ A.$.K, DJ Dexta, DJ J-Red and DJ Selekt as “Dirty Duo”, DJ Staen 1, DJ Perplex and DJ B-Two following its Australian inception into the dominant global DJ competition in 1988 with Drew Muirhead’s local win.

Coming up drawing on influences from DJs including Mix Master Mike, DJ Shadow, D-Styles, DJ QBert, DJ Dexta, DJ Elev8, DJ Snair and DJ Dart, DJ Osyris has been perfecting his craft since the early 2000s and battling now for well over a decade. DJ Osyris has won the regional qualifier for Australian National DMC Finals on three occasions (2008, 2013, 2016) as well as earning a place in the final of the 2008 IDA Australasian Final. These prestigious national DMC titles cap of an impressive rise over recent years for the South Australian-based DJ after taking three years off battling since his last national appearance in 2013 before winning the title last September.

Although Osyris is a turntablist at heart, he has proven himself to be a well-rounded and diverse DJ who is as at home playing hip-hop shows, RnB clubs or Drum and Bass slots. He has tour DJ’ed for K21 from one of Australia’s dominant Hip-Hop record labels in Golden Era Records, shared the stage with the likes of DJ Z-Trip, Grandmaster Flash, Lazy Grey amongst others and held down Australia nightclub institution Zhivago for many years throughout an impressive career to date.

The World DMC Finals are on this weekend in London featuring performances from the legendary London Posse, Cutmaster Swift, Ritchie Ruftone, Mr Switch plus more. Other competitors who have made it through to this years world finals include reigning champ DJ Yuto (Japan), DJ Spell (NZ, 2017 DMC Online DJ Champ 2017 and DMC Vice World Champion 2015), DJ Gooda (NZ), Jimmi Riggz (Canada), DJ Freestone (Greece), DJ Robert Smith (Germany), DJ Graded (Denmark and now 5x Danish Champion), Kook-L (China), 12 year old DJ Rena (Japan), DJ Perly (US, also the first woman to win a DMC US title), DJ Sou Jazz (Brazil), DJ Rasp (UK), DJ Ghost (Italy) amongst others.