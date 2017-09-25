Beastly marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge took the coveted first place at the annual Berlin Marathon this time around. With an impressive completion of 42 kilometers in 2 hours, 3 minutes and 32 seconds, the long distance runner just came up short from the world record performance time of 2:02:57.

Virgil Abloh, the mastermind behind trending street wear brand Off-White used Instagram to honor the marathon runner. Scribbling his race time of 2:03:32 onto what looks to be a one of one customized version of the Nike Zoom Fly SP runner, Abloh added his personal touch to a limited edition pair of kicks. Virgil has customized kicks for artists and other high profile individuals in the past and continues to do so utilizing his excellent relationship with Nike. Peep the sneakers above and if your intrigued by the pair stay tuned for potential release details in the coming future.