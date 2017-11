Dave Chappelle made history today, earning his first-ever nomination for Best Comedy Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The comedian is nominated for his two Netflix special Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, putting him up against Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Hart and Jim Gaffigan for the award.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards go down January 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be broadcast on CBS. See the full list of nominations here.