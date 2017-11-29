Kim Kardashian enlisted her attorney Shawn Holley, of Johnnie Cochran’s Dream Team, to aide Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson is a 62-year-old grandmother who is serving life in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. She has been in prison for 21 years and will die there unless POTUS grants her clemency. There’s a petition that has 190, 257 out of 200,000 signatures for Johnson’s freedom. But Kim is taking things a further step.

Johnson was dumbfounded when she heard the beauty mogul was coming to her rescue. She expressed her “deep and heartfelt gratitude” in a letter. Johnson wrote in the letter below, “Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope.”

Kim isn’t only dedicated to Johnson’s case, she enlisted Holley to help child sex slave Cyntoia Brown get released from prison after murdering her abuser at the age of 16. Holley and Kim have been in communication with Johnson and Brown in regards to their case, and they’re ready for the fight.