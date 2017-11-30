Anthony Senerchia Jr., the inspiration behind the viral ALS Ice bucket challenge lost his 14- year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on Saturday at age 46. Senerchia was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2003.

“It’s a difficult disease and tough when you’re losing. Your body is failing you. But he was a fighter. He was our light. He made our life better” his wife Jeanette told the Journal News Media Group.

After going viral, the ALS ice bucket challenge raised $115 million dollars during two months in 2014 for fund research. Chris Kennedy, a professional golfer and cousin to Anthony’s wife, Jeanette Senerchia was the first to be nominated in the challenge which was not connected to ALS, but when Kennedy decided to pass the challenge along, he chose the ALS association as a beneficiary in honor of Anthony Senerchia.

“Anthony will be remembered as a fireball who tried everything in life. He was family oriented, generous and always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a great husband, a proud father, a loving son and a great brother. He will be missed by everyone who knew him,” his obituary reads.

Our prayers are with the Senerchia family in this devastating time, and we hope that awareness for ALS continues to grow and get people’s attention.