The widespread unveiling of Nipsey Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap has been relentless since the announcement of his new strategic partnership with Atlantic Records last week. He has since announced the official release date for the album, in addition to the album’s first single “Rap Niggas” being released this past Friday, December 1st.

With no signs of letting up anytime soon, Nipsey followed the official release of “Rap Niggas” with the song’s music video. The video shows Nipsey in his purest element savagely cruising the streets of Los Angeles in luxurious foreign cars with a surprise Lauren London feature that gave us much hope that maybe the relationship isn’t completely over.

Pull out or naw? 😂 A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:31am PST

Nipsey then took to Instagram to promote his next direct-to-consumer strategy similar to his $100 album, in which is his upcoming The Marathon Book with only 1,000 copies being sold at $500 value. The book is to include a near decade retrospect of never before seen photos, hand written lyrics sheets, a forward written by the emcee, all autographed individually. Pre-Orders are available now and are to be shipped out on the day of the Victory Lap release, February 16th.

Just a day before the album’s release, Nipsey has gifted fans with a Victory Lap release show at The Hollywood Palladium on February 15th at 8pm. Nipsey has mastered the art of meeting his fans where they are, utilizing various approaches to connect with them through the music, education, financial literacy, or his authenticity in itself. With a little over two months left until we are able to fully absorb this highly anticipated project, we are even more excited to see all the more surprises Nipsey will rollout before the official debut.

You can watch “Rap Niggas” here and pre-order The Marathon book at iamproud2pay.com. You can also purchase tickets to The Victory Lap Release Show here.