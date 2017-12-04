Tracy Martin, the father of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, walked into 9 Mag tatt shop on VH1’s “Black Ink Chicago” to get a tattoo that would fittingly honor the legacy of Trayvon, whose death in 2012 and the acquittal of the shooter George Zimmerman inspired a national movement, according to reports.

“I just thought how my son galvanized the country. To me, he’s a king. And he was my king before his situation happened,” Martin said. “I thought it would be fitting to take it back to Ancient Egypt. Like the sphinx is one of the wonders of the world. Trayvon was my wonder of the world.”

https://twitter.com/RevoltTV/status/936462851757178880/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F3762644%2Ftrayvon-martin-father-tattoo-vh1-black-ink-chicago-tracy%2F

Johnson posted images on Instagram, which were shared more than 52,000 times. Zimmerman was on volunteer patrol in his Sanford, Florida neighborhood when he called the police to report that Trayvon, who was wearing a hoodie, looked suspicious. Zimmerman followed the unarmed teenager and fatally shot him before the police arrived. Adding salt to the wound, a jury gave Zimmerman a free pass, acquitting him of second-degree murder and manslaughter.