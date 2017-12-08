Words by Megan Ambers

With all the music that SZA, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin have all contributed this year, the three artists will now being honored in a more literal sense.

In a collaboration with the Spotify’s RapCaviar, the Brooklyn Museum will display three larger-than-life sculptures of the musicians starting on Friday, December 8. Each sculpture will show characteristics reflecting the artists’ biggest hits in 2017: Metro’s flute in Future’s “Mask Off”, the eight Ms reflecting from 21’s hit “Bank Account”, and the signature butterflies from SZA’s “Love Galore” banger with Travis Scott.

Tuma Basa, Spotify’s global head of Hip Hop, told Variety:

Pantheon is our way of non-verbally communicating the breakthrough artists of 2017. We’re treating our artists with the importance that Ancient Rome treated its gods. Metro, SZA and 21 all proved this year that they’re here to stay. Their music is forever so why not immortalize their likeness? Greco-Roman Respect Style!

The campaign was unveiled last night, Thursday December 7, 2017 at the Brooklyn Museum.