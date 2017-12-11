In a speech made last week to the Economic Club of Chicago, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama advised the American populace to start raising questions about the progressive “gains” that made been made during recent decades by propagandists and also defends the existence of journalism.

According to Time, Obama found the rise of Hitler’s Nazi Germany the perfect scenario to encourage Americans to “pay attention … and vote.”

The former president expressed the importance of Americans embracing democracy due to the tactics’ ability to produce progression rather than cause the country to “fall apart.”

“If we begin to question the very real gains that have been made over the last several decades and we violate our principles because of fear and uncertainty, then we can’t expect the progress that is just now taking hold in many places around the world to continue…,” says Obama. “…instead we are going to be inviting in those who argue that democracy doesn’t work, that restrictions on the press are necessary and that intolerance and tribalism and organizing ourselves along ethnic lines are the answers to today’s challenges, and we those voices around the world.”

Obama also proves his understanding of the importance of media and journalism, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, and even defends the free speech of those with opposed views.

“We’re going to have to find a way to push back on propaganda and cultivate independent journalism, and listen to those with whom with disagree.”

Watch a snippet of Obama’s recent speech to the Economic Club of Chicago, here