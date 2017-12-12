Monday night, fans of Jeezy got the chance to hear a sneak preview of the highly anticipated Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole featured track, “American Dream” at a New York City listening party for the release of his new album, Pressure. From the sounds of it, this track is probably going to be the Lamar and Cole song collaboration the hip-hop masses have envisioned for some few years.

Due to the convenient mobility of technology, in this case, smartphones, Eric Diep, who was in attendance at the listening party was able to capture two potent clips of both verses. The clips hit the Twitter hip-hop head world, serving Kendrick and Cole fans with mass satisfaction as to what’s to come.

Jeezy’s American Dream f/ J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar (Pt. 1). Jeezy disses our president in his verse. #Pressure pic.twitter.com/qrptv5J38A — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) December 12, 2017

“American Dream” starts off with Jeezy distributing a handful of disses towards President Donald Trump followed by a lengthy spit by Cole, as he travels the land of controversial matters, that of course, pertain to the black community, in pure signature form, while Lamar takes the track’s anchor position and displays a flow that seems nostalgic to that of a branded Young Jeezy submerged with his self-style complex flow pattern.

Being the first ever J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar collaboration, “American Dream” has without influenced the hype behind Jeezy’s featured-studded, Pressure. Let’s not talk about the demand for the two lyricists to put out a joint album, which is less likely to happen according to TDE’s Punch. Besides from the upcoming Jeezy track, the closest fans have got for a Cole and Lamar collab is back in 2015, when the two emcees remixed each other’s songs- K.dot spat over Cole’s “A Tale of 2 Citiez” and Cole threw bars over Kendrick’s “Alright.”

Jeezy’s Pressure will drop this Friday, December 15th with scoring features from Rick Ross, Diddy, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Tee Grizzly, Tory Lanez, YG, and more.