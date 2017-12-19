After 20 years, the third leading scorer, and five-time champion Kobe Bryant retired his No.8 and No. 24 jersey at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday night. The ceremony began during the halftime game against the Golden State Warriors with Kobe’s short film, Dear Basketball playing on the jumbo tron, followed by fellow Lakers jersey retiree Magic Johnson with an introduction. Kobe led the Lakers to five championships while wearing No. 8 and two while wearing No. 24 during his 20-year career. He is the 10th player with a retired jersey for the 16-time NBA championship Lakers. Bryant’s numbers were revealed high on the Staples Center wall.

“Thank you so much for tonight. But it’s not about my jerseys that are hanging up there for me. It’s about the jerseys that were hanging up there before. Without them, I wouldn’t be here today. They inspired me to play the game at a higher level,” Bryant said to the crowd.

When asked which number jersey he preferred over the other, Bryant responded with “I kind of go back and forth. No. 8 has something that 24 will never, ever, ever have and that’s the ability to grow hair. It’s really really tough for me. I think 24 was more challenging, and I tend to gravitate to things that are harder to do.”

Seems like the Lakers could not choose either, leading to the retirement of both jerseys. The Staples center was jam-packed with fans and fellow Lakers players, including Shaquille O’Neal and Derek Fisher eager to witness and share this magical moment with Kobe. Watch a few clips from last night’s ceremony below.