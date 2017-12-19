Mariah Carey doesn’t want a lot for Christmas, but her signature holiday tune secured a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 top 10 this week. “All I Want for Christmas is You,” sits at the number 9 on the list. The 1994 hit peaked at #11 last Winter, but it was ineligible to chart at the time of its release because it wasn’t a commercially available single. However, Billboard’s rules changed in 1998, plus streaming has become a large component of the Hot 100 chart.

It is one of the few holiday-themed records to reach top 10, but more importantly, it’s Mariah’s 28th Hot 100 top 10 hit. She is currently tied at fifth place with Stevie Wonder, and ranking ahead of Elton John and Janet Jackson for most top 10 hits. “It truly warms my heart, and I am proud of this song that I wrote basically as a kid on my little Casio keyboard,” Mariah said. “I honestly never thought we’d be talking about this happening, but I’m so thankful to everyone who embraces this song as part of their holiday tradition.”

This song is deserving of a spot on the chart because you can guarantee to hear it on rotation every single holiday season. Get your Santa hats ready and press play below to listen to “All I Want for Christmas is You.”