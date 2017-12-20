G-Eazy recently unveiled the remix to his hit single “No Limit” featuring A$AP Rocky, Belly, Cardi B, French Montana, and Juicy J. The Oakland rapper dropped the official video on Tuesday featuring Bardi and Flacko, plus the latest additions to the bouncy tune.

G-Eazy appears to be throwing a party in a warehouse that’s packed with bootylicious women twerking to the club hit. Rocky kicks off the flick with his infectious chorus while standing on top of piles of cash before he joins Cardi and Eazy on the ground to dance to the song.

“Got the city on fire/ Bitch lying on me like she tired/ I might have to f— around and call Kamaiyah,” Eazy raps inside the smoky, dark warehouse. Later in the video, French Montana, Juicy J, and Belly join the party and spit their verses.

If you need any more reason to f-ck with G, and get some money, press play above.