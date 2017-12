With Culture 2 expected to drop soon, Migos has gifted fans with “Stir Fry,” a Pharrell-produced cut that mixes the trap stylings of the group with Skateboard P’s eclectic production. “Stir Fry” is the second single off of their forthcoming new album, following the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B-assisted “MotorSport.”

Listen to “Stir Fry” below.