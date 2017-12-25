Christmas is today, and if you’re in the spirit, there might be holiday-themed music on your playlist. If you’re a Hip Hop fan, “Silent Night” or “Deck the Halls” might not be ideal tunes to get the house gathering lit. You might prefer listening to Master P and C Murda tell tales of “Christmas in the Ghetto.”

Rap Christmas songs are unique because the content is the complete opposite of what you will hear on a traditional Christmas carol. The songs aren’t about leaving milk and cookies for Santa on the table, while he slides down the chimney to hide gifts under the Christmas tree. It’s about Santa coming straight to the ghetto, like Snoop Dogg will say.

While it’s unlikely to hear any Hip Hop-inspired Christmas songs on your local radio stations, you can always count on The Source to put you on to what’s hot. Peep our list below of 20 Hip-Hop inspired Christmas tunes.

1. “Merry Muthafuckin’ Christmas” – Eazy E

2. “Christmas in Hollis” – Run DMC

3. “Deck da Club” – Ying Yang Twins

4. “Ballin on X-mas” – Jim Jones, Juelz Santa, and JR Writer

5. “Jingle Bellz” – Juelz Santana, Starr

6. “Christmas in the Ghetto” – Master P and C Murda

7. “Ludacrismas” – Ludacris

8. “The Christmas Song” – David Banner, Marcus, Sky Keeton

9. “Christmas in Harlem” – Kanye West, Teyana Taylor, CyHi the Prince

10. “Player’s Ball” – Outkast

11. “Christmas Rappin'” – Kurtis Blow

12. “Santa Baby” – Run DMC, Made, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Salt-n-Peppa, Onyx, Keith Murry

13. “Cold Chillin’ on Christmas” – Juice Crew

14. “Dana Dane is Coming to Town” – Dana Dane

15. “Bad Santa (Intro)” – Jim Jones

16. “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” – DMX

17. “I Shoulda Left You” – Chance The Rapper, Jeremih, Lud Foe

18. “Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa” – De La Soul

19. “Sleigh Ride” – TLC

20. “Santa Goes Straight to the Ghetto” – Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Bad Azz, Big Tray Dee