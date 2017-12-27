Juju Opens Up About Break Up With Cam’ron: “We Were Just Growing Apart”

Juju Opens Up About Break Up With Cam’ron: “We Were Just Growing Apart”

Juju stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning and broke her silence about the split from Cam’ron.

Last month, the emcee appeared on the radio show saying that they broke up because it just wasn’t “fun anymore.” He claims the couple had disagreements over Instagram, but Juju tells us why they really decided to call it a quits.

She didn’t deny Cam’s claims, and said Instagram was just the tip of the iceberg.

You know that was really hurtful to me, because Cam and I, we were really good friends. Prior to this happening, Cam for the past year was just like basically pushing me away.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star added that Cam stopped inviting her to shows and other appearances he was making.

Cam and Juju have been serving relationship goals for about a decade. In the interim, she successfully launched her career as an actress, business owner, model, and realtor with the support of her ex-boyfriend. But she cites that this growth is one of the main reasons for the break up. “I’m sorry I can’t be the 2009 Juju. This thing called life is about elevating and growing and if that makes me not fun I’m okay with that,” she said.

DJ Envy kept advocating for the former couple to work it out but she shot down any immediate possibilities. Apparently, they tried to keep things cordial but due to some drama over an Instagram chick, they aren’t even on speaking terms. However, Juju still expresses nothing but love and admiration for Cam.

Cam and I had nine years of a fun relationship. Cam is a good guy. He’s a great father. We were just growing apart. We were going in different directions, and that’s okay. He’s a good man and I wish him the best.

Check out the interview in its entirety below.