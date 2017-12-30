Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson created Grammy magic in 2014 with their crossover hit, “Uptown Funk”. The single was not only a hit; but the music video raked in three million-views on YouTube with its throwback, feel good vibe.

TMZ revealed that the Grammy winning single is facing trouble from a rap group that claims it’s too similar to their 70’s hit. The female group known as “The Sequence” released their single “Funk You Up” in 1979, becoming the first rap song to reach Billboard’s Top 50 Singles. The group consisted of Cheryl “Cheryl the Pearl” Cook and Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm and R&B hitmaker Angie Stone.

The lawsuit claims that there has been “significant and substantially similar compositional elements.” The Sequence wants money as retribution and a trial against Bruno and Mark.

Here is a mash-up between both acts and an addition joint from College Young Girl:

How about this one?

Bruno has gone under fire before for “Uptown Funk” as the Roger Troutman estate (representing the interests of Roger Troutman and Zapp) came after Mark by claiming that the first 48 seconds of their song was stolen from their 1980s track “More Bounce to the Ounce.”

Also in 2015, Mars and Ronson were ordered to credit to members of the Gap Band after that group accused them of using lyrics from their 1979 hit “Oops Upside Your Head.”