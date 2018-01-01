Words by Roman White

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano is going into the new year unemployed. Shortly after the Colts 22-13 win over the Houston Texans, it was announced that the six-year head coach was terminated. The Colts finished this season with four wins and twelve losses.

Coming into this season, Pagano had actually received a 4-year contract extension from Colts owner Jim Irsay although many thought last season would’ve been his last.

The odds were stacked against Pagano this season. The Colts picked up former New England Patriots third string quarterback Jacoby Brissett this season after learning that Colts starting Quarterback Andrew Luck would miss the beginning of the season with a shoulder injury that he played through the previous season. Andrew Luck would never be cleared for play in the 2017 season.

Missing their key player who once took this Colts team to an AFC championship, the Colts were predictably bad all year. It seems now that Irsay felt the team should’ve been better this season than they ended up which led to the firing of Pagano.

“I do know that I’m very grateful to Jim Irsay and very grateful to the Irsay family,” said Pagano in a post-game press conference. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity that he gave me.”

Prior to the game and essentially knowing his fate following the game, Pagano delivered a different kind of pregame motivational speech.

“If I never coach another day, another down – I’m good because of you guys,” said Pagano in an emotional pre-game speech to his team. “We fell short a lot, but not today –Not today. I hope you all feel as good as I feel right now.”

As far as what direction Indianapolis will go next season as far as coaching is unknown at the time. As for Pagano, there may be some job openings as he leaves the Colts with a 53-42 record during his six year run.