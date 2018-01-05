LaKeith Stanfield spent one Sunday in December teasing premiere dates for the long-awaited second season of Atlanta. FX officially announced that the acclaimed television series will be returning to the small screen on March 1st at 10 PM.

One thing Stanfield said about the second season that the network confirms is the second season is being called Atlanta Robbin’ Season.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season will be centered around the two cousins (Donald Glover’s, Earn and Brian Tyree Henry’s, Paper Boi) working “through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.”