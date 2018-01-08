H&M is currently under much scrutiny, after having a black child pose in a green hooded sweatshirt that reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.” Upon seeing the racist ad, many took to twitter to react.

African-American being referred to as “monkeys” is an outrageous and incredible, racial slur.

The sweatshirt was located on the H&M UK website. It has now been taken down, after the uproar. This is a prime example of carelessness, lack of awareness and outright racism. There are a number of steps taken before an ad is release to the public. There are a number of people who visual perceive the ad as well. The fact that no one deemed this picture inappropriate is extremely irresponsible and disappointing . It bring into question if certain brands are purposeful in their act of racism.

Retail brands are experts, who market product with efficiency. They’re sublime structure to numerous campaigns entice the public to acquire the product. In this day and age, retail brands are applauded for executing ads that step outside of the norm. Equality and inclusion, no matter race, sex or gender, is the most important matter. Those who highlight and urge to promote it are leading brands of this age. H&M is sure to lose credibility after this release. The fact that no one balked at this matter is unruly.

Many have called for a boycott of the retail brand, until further notice.

H&M has issued an apology. A spokesperson told The Independent that the image is no longer a part of the campaign.

“We apologise to anyone this may have offended”.

The retail brand has been in hot water lately for their marketing efforts. A few months ago, PETA complained about a hoodie that the store carries that said “Dogfight in Random Alley”. It has been suggested that all of these missteps are a result of a lack of diversity in their hiring practices on a corporate level.

So the black kid gets to wear the H&M sweater with "Coolest monkey in the jungle" and the white kid with "Survival expert". This is beyond disgusting. It's a projection of your neocolonial thinking. You won't see me anywhere near your shops these days @hm. pic.twitter.com/Gl7OtdVw4p — Volkan 🔥 (@vulkaanrots) January 8, 2018