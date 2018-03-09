An active gunman has taken three people hostage at a Veteran’s home in Yountville, California .

The suspect was reportedly carrying an automatic weapon and wearing body armor when he entered The Veteran’s Home of California in Napa Valley also known as Wine Country. Although the gunman did open fire, according to a report by USA Today, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities at this time.

The Veteran’s Home is currently on lockdown with armored police vehicles surrounding the property. Both local police and FBI officers are on site as of now. Napa Police Department released a statement regarding the active gunman.

“The Napa Police Department is assisting the Napa Sheriff’s Department with an active incident at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Please refer to Napa Sheriff’s Department and Nixle for updates. We will also provide updates when they become available. Our thoughts are with everyone involved,” Napa Police posted on their Facebook page.

According to the California Department of Veteran Affairs, the Yountville Veteran’s Home houses around 1,000 aged and/or disabled war veterans. The suspect’s identity as well any motive has not yet been identified by police.

With the suspect allegedly carrying an automatic weapon, this situation will only intensify the national debate surrounding gun control that started following the Parkland, Florida school shooting where 17 students and teachers were killed. Florida passed a gun control bill on Friday, just under a month after the shooting. The bill raises the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21 and also allows teachers to arm themselves if they choose to.