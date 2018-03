While many new Hip Hop rappers are living a façade through social media presumptions, Tito Montana is a breath of fresh air.

The Brooklyn emcee paired with Dave East to bring life to his latest single, “Must Be Crazy.” The New York rappers took their fans on an animated journey of self-reflection, where they explained that they’re both just products of their environment.

The pair created such an audible and visual experience that you’ll just have to check it out for yourself below: