On Sunday night (Mar. 11) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, after performing a string of hits and winning the award for Best New Artist, Cardi B lively announced that her debut album will drop in April during the acceptance speech, setting off the countdown for the highly anticipated project.

After giving thanks to her team, her family, her better half Offset, her fans and her haters, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper found the opportunity to broadcast the coming of her highly anticipated debut album, “My album will be coming in April. Yessir, April, Stay tuned motherf*****. Oww!’

The title of the coming album has not approached the surface, but with April just being one month away, the title should be revealed anytime soon. Cardi has spent several months pushing back the release of her debut album, expressing her need to make sure the project is intact before release. With the chart breaking success of her single “Bodak Yellow,” the anticipation for a dope full-blown album from the former reality tv star is pretty high. Now, the #BardiGang is on edge.