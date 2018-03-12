Current World DMC Champion DJ Rena of Japan won the inaugural Kame World Classic DJ competition over the weekend in Auckland, New Zealand.

It continues the impressive rise for the teenage DJ, who last October became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious DMC World Championships at then just 12 years of age ahead of DJ Skillz (France) and DJ Spell (New Zealand) in London. Beginning as a hip-hop dancer from the age of three, DJ Rena started deejaying only five years ago and starting placing in major national DJ competitions in 2015.

This new all-ages competition was the first time that both the current IDA world champion and the current DMC world champion have competing in the same competition (who are also both young teenagers) and was also the first time a world DJ final has been held in New Zealand. It continues the impressive domination over the last six months for DJ Rena, who in conjunction with DJ K-Swizz, form the super duo “SuperBeastDJs”. Not since Montreal’s DJ A-Trak won the World DMC’s in 1997 have young teenagers been so prominent on the international DJ stage.

The Kame World Classic is a major online world deejaying tournament that works its way around the world to find Regional Champions to then compete in the physical World Final and is supported by the likes of Serato, DJ City, Akai, Numark amongst many others. The other top six place earners at the inaugural Kame World Classic are;

2nd – DJ Fummy (Japan)

3rd – Graded (Denmark)

4th – DJ K-Swizz (New Zealand) – Current World IDA Champion

5th – Erick Jay (Brazil)

6th – Nedu Lopes (Brazil)

The other six world finalists rounding out the dozen which battled it out were DJ WallZee (Australia) and current DJ Rob Swift Brolic Army Civil War Battle for Supremacy Champion, DJ Manchoo (New Zealand), Chmielix (Poland), As-One (USA), Toltech (USA) and The Gooch (Australia).