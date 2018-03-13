There seems to be a trend of new releases from Wale since parting ways with Atlantic Records. We’ve received a new project from the DC native at least once every fourteen days since the release of ‘All Star Break Up’ on Valentine’s Day.

Today, fans were surprised with a new four song EP titled It’s Complicated. The concise trackless consist of one feature from Jacquees on what seems to be a fan favorite song, ‘Black Bonnie’. In announcing the release of the It’s Complicated EP on Instagram, Wale explained that this compilation of songs is dedicated to anybody whose heart is at odds with the mind.

In the midst of sharing dialogue with fans on Twitter, Wale expresses how social media is now the only tool he can utilize to promote his music so he hopes his fans go into overdrive for him while he simultaneously overly uses the retweet button to ensure the message in the music is delivered accordingly.

And I ain’t “spoken for “ anymore so I’m gon break the the RT button .. cuz this my only promo .. who is wit me?? https://t.co/jsoLhPFCMY — Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2018

I pray they show me . Cuz I broke up wit shawty and now I gotta find a house.. https://t.co/4F1qCA5cMs — Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2018

Although Wale is officially an independent artist again, this climactic time in his career seems to be of major benefit to his true fans as he returns to his true essence of poetry and storytelling without the demands or constraints of a major label deal.

You can stream It’s Complicated on all all platforms now.