Keke Palmer Teams Up With AT&T For ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ in Chicago

Keke Palmer Teams Up With AT&T For ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ in Chicago

It doesn’t have to be the holiday season to share good cheer, joy and kindness.

Hollywood starlet Keke Palmer collaborated with AT&T last week to perform random acts of kindness. The Akeelah and the Bee actress returned to her hometown of Chicago, visiting a Boys & Girls Club, a local Dance Studio for kids, as well as surprising people at gas stations on the South and West sides, paying for their gas.

As a part of her partnership with AT&T, Palmer was also in town sharing with Chicagoans how they can get free home internet for life with AT&T Unlimited plans. The mobile tech giant is extending the offer to Chicagoans who switch from any wireless competitor to the new AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced plan.

After a busy out in the city, Palmer performed her newest single, “Bossy” at the AT&T store on the Magnificent Mile.

Check out the turnt up track:

The 24-year-old also joined season two of FOX’s “Star,” along side Queen Latifah, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny as Gigi, a hot recording artist who is “ratchet and rich.” Despite all the showy glitz, Gigi is a serious musician, looking for “good producers and bomb ass records.” She performed her track “Bossy” on the show.

Click the hyperlinks to find out more about AT&T and how to keep up with Keke on social media!