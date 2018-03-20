A lot has changed for Rich Homie Quan after receiving quite the success during the early stages of his career with his breakout song “Type of Way,” and originally being affiliated with Birdman’s Rich Gang label, and even closer affiliation with his former partner in crime, Young Thug. After not releasing any new work for nearly two years, he has since signed a new major label deal with Motown Records, in which he released his Back to the Basics mixtape soon after.

After much speculation and various approaches to the ultimate goal, Rich Homie Quan finally gifted his fans with his debut album, Rich As In Spirit on March 16th. Rich As In Spirit is a 19-track album, almost free of features with the exception to Rick Ross on the song ‘Think About It’.

The album’s title symbolizes the value in mind elevation being just as important, if not more important than the value of money. Rich Homie explained that the title came to him from a jail stint he did in which one of his roommates asked him what exactly his name meant. The particular rooomate proceeded to guess “rich as in spirit?” Although, his name had no underlying meaning at the time, Rich Homie took that with him forever knowing it was powerful enough to be the title of his debut album whenever that time would come.

The Rich As In Spirit album was preluded by the three singles, “Changed,” “Bossman,” and “34.” Rich Homie previously took to Instagram to announce that a documentary was also in the works. Until then, you can stream Rich As In Spirit here.