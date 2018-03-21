Casanova Talks Trading a Life of Crime for a Rap Career with Up in The Source

He’s the new gem of New York City’s rap scene, and his name is Casanova. After a prison stint in 2016, the Brooklyn rapper released his hit single “Don’t Run” that received a remix from Young M.A, Fabolous, Dave East and Don Q. This eventually led to his discovery by Memphis Bleek, and he is now signed to Roc Nation with no signs of slowing down.

The gangster-turned-MC sat with Source TV to discuss going from in-and-out of jail, to accepting a more positive lifestyle and landing a successful career in rap.