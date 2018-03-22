Police officers in California fatally shot an unarmed man after mistakenly believing he was armed.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Stephon Clark. He left behind two young sons, according to media reports.

Responding to complaints of a suspect in a black hoody breaking car windows, officers in Sacramento were directed to a backyard where a law enforcement helicopter had spotted the suspect picking up a toolbar and shattering a window, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

When the suspect started advancing towards the officers, the police department said, they “believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them” and opened fire.

They were wrong.

“After an exhaustive search, scene investigators did not locate any firearms. The only item found near the suspect was a cell phone”, the department’ statement said, acknowledging the “seriousness of this incident and the impact it has on our community”.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave, the department said, and video and audio footage from body cameras and the helicopter are set to be released.

The police shooting death of yet another unarmed African-American man continues to strain race relations in this country, where race has been such a serious issue, it will either be the blessing or the curse of the United States.