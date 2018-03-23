Get Schooled national spokesperson and hip-hop mogul DJ Khaled today joined Viacom to announce Key to Social Change, an initiative that will empower high school and college students to make a positive impact in their communities through social media. Organized under the Major Keys campaign, which assists students in securing a college education, Key to Social Change launches April 2, 2018, and will award more than $20,000 in scholarships to select participants.

“Now more than ever, we must unite and use our voices to drive change,” said DJ Khaled. “Get Schooled and Viacom have become family to me and we’ll continue our work to help young people use their talent and leadership for good.”

The newest of eight major “keys” for academic success developed by DJ Khaled and Get Schooled, the Key to Social Change will provide students with best practices for effective digital communications, including guidance on platform selection, content development and messaging. Students will be encouraged to apply these skills to social cause work through their own social media campaigns. Scholarships will be awarded to those who best illustrate the positive real-world impact of their digital content.



“Young people are anxious to improve their schools and communities,” said Marie Groark, Executive Director of Get Schooled. “The Key to Social Change will share tips from DJ Khaled and other social media influencers to teach young people how to use their social media presence to have an impact on the issues that matter most to them.”

The announcement occurred at today’s presentation of Viacom’s 2018 Social Impact Award to DJ Khaled in recognition of his commitment to giving back and his partnership with Get Schooled. The event also featured a keynote discussion with Khaled and Viacom President and CEO Bob Bakish on the importance of good works and youth activism.



“DJ Khaled has been an inspiration to students and an incredible advocate for kids working to better their communities,” said Alexandra Tuck, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Viacom. “We are grateful for his dedication to the mission of Get Schooled and his efforts to make a positive social impact each and every day.”

The Major Keys campaign aims to expose young people to critical soft skills that are integral to success in college and beyond. The campaign consists of eight keys or digital badges that cover personal finance, communication skills and goal setting, among other important topics. To date, students have earned more than 25,000 keys in total.

For more information and to access all the Major Keys go to www.getschooled.com