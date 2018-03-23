Promising Pennsylvania up and comer GQ Nothin’ Pretty brings his bars to a reality with a brand new video for the single Everybody Knows. The track was the one and only single off the rappers latest debut album entitled Animation and was produced by Montez. It blends a combination of live video (shot on tour) with awesome out of this world cartoon animation. The video follows GQ on stage and through landmarks nation-wide, featuring footage taken while on tour with artists including R.A The Rugged Man, King Magnetic and DJ Express.

Animation contains fifteen full-length tracks and a huge amount of guest appearances from underground heavies such as Ras Kass, Chino XL, King Magnetic, Tragedy Khadafi, Nutso, Blacastan and more. While on the production side of things producers such as Viktor AX, Astronote, Trillian, Montez and DJ Tray take care of the project. DJ TMB and DJ Kwestion also deserve a notable mention for supplying delicious cuts.

GQ Nothin’ Pretty is a long-time pal of fellow Allentown rapper King Magnetic (recording and touring the U.S. and Europe together). Having toured with the likes of R.A the Rugged Man and King, GQ certainly holds a firm place in the ring where he stands.