Rich The Kid has been grinding for some years on the underground scene, but he is ready to prove himself to the mainstream music world. Today (March. 30) Rich The Kid released his debut album “The World Is Yours.” Featuring stars of the past (Lil’ Wayne, Rick Ross) and the present (Quavo, Khalid,) the action-packed LP is laced with 14 tracks.

So far, standouts on “The World Is Yours” is the collaboration with Quavo and Offset titled “Lost It,” and the previously released Rick Ross-assisted track “Made It.” “Lost It,” is produced by Metro Boomin and is sure to be a trunk-rattler, as Quavo and Offset permeate the track with their signature flow.

“Made It” also features Jay Critch, in which the three artists flex on those who said they wouldn’t make it. The track is produced by veteran hip-hop producer Harry Fraud.

Still reeling from the success of his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on his hit song “New Freezer,” it will be hard for Rich The Kid to lose. To stream the album, check it out below. There will be more to come regarding the release of “The World Is Yours” today.