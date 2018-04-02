Why Did Blac Chyna Wild Out At Six Flags?

Blac Chyna did not have a pleasant Easter Sunday with the kids.

The Kardashian baby mama was seen getting into an apparent altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, swinging around a pink stroller after some sort of an argument appeared to break out.

From the video, shared on Twitter by a park attendee, things did not look to get more physical than the stroller swinging.

Blac Chyna responded on social media to the amusement park and made it known that she tweaked because of a stranger touching her child.

Well, rightfully so.