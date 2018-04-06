It seems like the entire state of Pennsylvania has stood firmly behind Meek Mill during his fight for freedom. A myriad of celebrities, the Eagles, the 76ers, the district attorney… everyone except Judge Genece Brinkley.

Back in 2013, Meek professed it was “Levels” to this shit. With this in mind, his appeal could reach the Pennsylvania Supreme Court–levels above Judge Brinkley.

Earlier this week we reported Judge Brinkley’s denial of bail, citing what she called “sufficient evidence” of violating probationary terms despite Philadelphia’ s D.A., Larry Krasner support his release.

Consequently, Krasner continues to work diligently on Meek’s behalf. He has now filed a motion with the higher court in support of the MC’s release. In the motion, he implies he “does not oppose defendant’s application to the extent he requests release on bail pending the current proceedings, but opposes all other requested relief at this time.”

Fans can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. We now know Judge Brinkley is no longer the authority in this case. Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina spoke in an optimistic tone as he addressed the new developments:

“We are encouraged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s steadfast stance in not opposing Meek Mill’s release on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level while the current legal proceedings continue, even in light of Judge Brinkley’s vindictive and erroneous decision.”

However, there is no timetable for how long it takes before the court addresses the case.

In the meantime, 76ers rookies, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz recently visited the MC in prison. Thankfully they say “Meek’s spirits are still high.”

We will be paying close attention to the situation as it continues to develop. #FreeMeekMill