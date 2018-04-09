Rihanna, 50 Cent and More Congratulate Cardi B on Pregnancy and New Album

Rihanna, 50 Cent and More Congratulate Cardi B on Pregnancy and New Album

Celebrities express their happiness for one of music’s biggest artist in the past year, Cardi B.

Cardi B ended her epic Saturday Night Live debut by sending social media into a frenzy. While performing her third single from her debut album, “Be Careful” she wore a dress that highlighted her baby bump. Rumors have been circulating about Cardi’s bun in the oven with her boyfriend, Offset, but nothing was confirmed by the couple. Similar to Beyonce’s 2011 VMA reveal, Bardi took one of the biggest stages in entertainment for the reveal.

Remy Ma reposted the “Bodak Yellow” femcee’s video following her performance. In an ecstatic relief, Cardi B happily declared her freedom. 50 Cent and Rihanna expressed their happiness for Cardi’s success and congratulated her as well.

Her weekend could not have gone any better. On Friday, April 6, her album, Invasion of Privacy, was certified Gold in less than 24 hours of the release. She became the first female artist to achieve this magnificent feat. Oprah, Missy Elliot and Ellen Degeneres sent congratulatory messages as well.

I CAAAANNNNTTTTTT BELIIIEEEEEVEEEEESS IT!!!!!!!!!!😱😱😱😱OMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGG A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

ME AND MY COUSIN @theellenshow A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 6, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT