Chance the Rapper turns 25 on Tuesday, Aprill 16 and is having a huge birthday party. Parties are typical for celebrating one’s birthday. Chance plans to take it a step further. Similar to his 24th birthday, the Chicago rapper will be giving back on his born day.

His birthday bash will be held at LiqrBox in Chicago and fans are welcomed to come. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Prices range from $125- $10,000. All proceeds from the party will go to his youth charity, Social Works. Chance, born Chancellor Bennett, is renowned for his charitable acts. He has donating millions of dollars to help establish and promote the arts and increase its impact, for after school initiatives. Expect Chance’s birthday extravaganza to be quite the experience, filled with surprise guests and great vibes.

The party will be held on Saturday, April 21. Get your tickets here.