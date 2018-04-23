Eminem celebrated being sober for ten years over the past weekend.

The “Walk on Water” rapper shared the milestone via social media. He posted a picture of him holding up a sobriety coin which displays the circle and triangle symbol used by Alcoholics Anonymous. “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” the caption read.

Celebrated my 10 years yesterday. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 21, 2018 at 5:09pm PDT

Em battled alcoholism and prescription medication addictions for years. He went to rehab in 2005, but relapsed the following year. In late 2007, he almost died from an accidental methadone overdose. That’s when thing got real, and he decided to clean up.