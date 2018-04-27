The Cosby Show reruns are getting pulled from the air after Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault.

The Atlanta-based system Bounce TV has chosen to scour all episodes from its calendar following Thursday’s verdict. The network issued the following statement to different media outlets “Effective immediately, Bounce is removing The Cosby Show.”

Bounce acquired The Cosby Show along with other sitcoms, including its spinoff A Different World in early 2015. The network didn’t hesitate to pull the 1990s sitcom the first time when the allegations first surfaced.